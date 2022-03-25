Station Road in Queensferry blocked following a collision
Update: The air ambulance has left the scene and is heading for hospital in Liverpool.
One person told us that the collision involved a vehicle and pedestrian.
Earlier report: Station Road in Queensferry is currently blocked following a collision.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.
An air ambulance has been seen landing in the area.
Rob tweeted Deeside.com to say: “Station road Queensferry accident by Domino’s slow traffic.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com