Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Mar 2022

Updated: Fri 25th Mar

Station Road in Queensferry blocked following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: The air ambulance has left the scene and is heading for hospital in Liverpool.

One person told us that the collision involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

Earlier report: Station Road in Queensferry is currently blocked following a collision.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

An air ambulance has been seen landing in the area.

Rob tweeted Deeside.com to say: “Station road Queensferry accident by Domino’s slow traffic.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Jack Sargeant: “As the cost of living crisis takes hold, more people will come to rely on food banks to get by”

News

Companies urged not to “put staff in the position” of being forced into work if they test positive for Covid

News

Chester police release CCTV image of man they want to speak following a sex assault

News

Tesco Bank app down with customers unable to access accounts

News

Pay-by-phone parking coming to Flintshire pay and display car parks from April 1

News

Changes to mobile phone driving laws come into force but many unconvinced they will make roads safer

News

Plans to build a huge new paper mill in Deeside creating over 400 jobs backed for approval

News

Legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops in Wales to end on Monday

News

Police in Flintshire issue appeals to find two wanted men

News





Read 426,890 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn