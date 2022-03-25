Station Road in Queensferry blocked following a collision

Update: The air ambulance has left the scene and is heading for hospital in Liverpool.

One person told us that the collision involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

Earlier report: Station Road in Queensferry is currently blocked following a collision.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

An air ambulance has been seen landing in the area.

Rob tweeted Deeside.com to say: “Station road Queensferry accident by Domino’s slow traffic.”