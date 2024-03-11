Spring into action and let’s clean up Wales together

Communities across Wales are being urged to join Spring Clean Cymru 2024 and help pick up the litter that pollutes our neighbourhoods, beaches and parks.

Last year, an incredible 7,000 volunteers taking part in 300 clean-ups. Keep Wales Tidy are hoping to beat this total and make 2024 their most successful spring clean yet. They are calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to get involved between 15 March and 31 March.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire said:

“Our message this year is simple but meaningful: the environment belongs to everyone. Whether you choose to clean up your street, your local park, favourite beach, or beauty spot – every piece of litter removed from the natural environment matters.

“Litter picking is also a fun, free activity that can benefit your health, wellbeing, and sense of pride in your community. So go grab a litter picker, get outdoors and together we can improve and protect the environment in Wales.”

You can register or search for a Spring Clean event near you on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru

[Photo: Mandy Jones]

