Special free screening of dementia awareness films at Cineworld Broughton

In an effort to increase awareness and understanding of dementia, North Wales Police and Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board (BCUHB) are collaborating on the further rollout of the “Living Better with Dementia” film series.

These films, which debuted in March, are designed to improve the community’s knowledge of dementia, addressing topics like recognizing dementia, seeking help, and planning for the future.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, 944,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in the United Kingdom.

Following the successful launch of the films, a special screening of the series is scheduled at Cineworld Broughton Shopping Park next month.

The screening will be followed by a question and answer session on the health and policing issues that can affect people living with dementia, or their families.

Topics for discussion on the day will be generated by the audience and could include living as well as possible with dementia; keeping safe; protecting your home; and help for someone who goes missing.

The idea for the films came from Professor Tracey Williamson, Consultant Nurse for Dementia at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

She said: “Through the films we hope to create a better understanding of dementia in North Wales and beyond, including how to get checked and live as well as possible with the condition.”

The five films that make up the Living Better with Dementia series can be viewed separately or as a continuous 32-minute film. They address the following topics: What dementia is; when to seek help; getting a diagnosis; living with dementia; and planning for the future.

The event is sponsored by the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, Andy Dunbobbin, he said: “I am pleased North Wales Police and Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board are working together on the Living Better with Dementia Film series and I am delighted we have been able to fund the sharing of this vital message with even more members of the public.”

“I would encourage anybody living with dementia, or their families and friends to attend the events to understand more about the condition and the support available.”

Professor Tracey Williamson, Consultant Nurse for Dementia, BCUHB added: “At Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, we are very grateful for the funding to further the roll-out of our new film Living Better with Dementia. The event is another great example of partnership working in North Wales and will be a valuable opportunity for citizens to hear what is happening in health and policing locally and ask questions.”

The films were funded by the Mental Health & Learning Disabilities Division, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and match-funded by Eternal Media Ltd with the aim of the films gaining maximum reach across North Wales and beyond.

Everybody is welcome to join the planned events and admission is free. There will be an information stand on the day for useful literature about dementia.

To book to attend the screening visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bywn-well-hefo-dementia-living-better-with-dementia-tickets-906605831447