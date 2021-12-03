SP Energy Networks to pay additional £150 compensation to those left with no power for 48 hours

SP Energy Networks has announced that they will give an additional £150 in compensation to customers who were left without power for more than 48 hours following Storm Arwen.

Last weekends Storm – named Arwen by the Met Office – caused some of the worst damage the energy infrastructure company’s network has experienced in over 25 years.

Many properties in the region were left without power following the storm, teams have been working tirelessly to restore power to 200,000 households in the UK impacted, connecting 88% of people in the first 24 hours following the storm and 96% within 48 hours.

As a Category 2 storm, SP Energy Network customers are entitled to statutory payments are £70 for domestic and commercial properties which were off supply for more than 48 hours, and £70 for every additional 12 hours up to a maximum payment of £700.

The £150 payment will be in addition to the statutory compensation and paid ‘proactively’ to around 8,000 customers before Christmas and “represents more than the average customer pays for our services over a one year period.” SP Energy Networks said.

Frank Mitchell, CEO of SP Energy Networks, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their patience as our engineers worked tirelessly to make repairs safely amid some continuing challenging weather conditions, but we also appreciate the worry and uncertainty over the length of time without power has brought to some customers.”

“We apologise again to everyone affected by the damage to the power network caused by the storm.”

“The devastation right across the communities we serve from Fife, Lothian & Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Cheshire, North & Mid Wales from north easterly wind speeds of up to 97mph, was far greater than we have seen for at least 25 years.”

“Our full resources were deployed to make repairs, with a team with a team of 1,000 staff involved in emergency action and direct field response, also supported by our customer service teams managing calls and customers in our service centres.”

“Our engineers have worked daily from first light until the small hours to make repairs as quickly and as safely as they could, and I’m hugely proud of their efforts.”

“While our early storm response was hampered by road access due to fallen trees and significant storm debris, we’ve had boots on the ground across our operating area endeavouring to get customers back on supply as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“I hope our customers can accept this additional gesture of goodwill, which will be made available before Christmas, and I’d personally like to thank everyone again for bearing with us at what has been a very challenging time.”