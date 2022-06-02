South Flintshire: Praise for PD Gas after tracking down drink driver who fled scene of a collision

A police dog from the North Wales & Cheshire Police Alliance has been praised for his part in tracking down a driver who fled the scene of a collision in Flintshire.

The dog unit assisted officers from South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team who were searching for the driver.

Police said the driver – who was found to be in possession of the vehicle’s keys – was arrested after failing a breath test.

PD Gas, a general-purpose police dog and his handler tracked the driver from the place they were last seen and found them in some long grass.

Facebook users were quick to praise PD Gas and his handler, Barbara said: “Well done PD Gas, your handler and the whole team, thank you, for taking drunk drivers off the road!!!”

Lyn said: “Great job PD Gas another idiot off the road. When will they learn – they can run and hide – but land sharks super nose will always find them.”

Avril said: “Thank you PD Gas and handler, we need you so keep safe and well.”

Thanks for your help PD Gas & handler! 🐾 #TheNoseKnows https://t.co/DWZ4yMQFRO — NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) June 2, 2022

General purpose police dogs are multi-disciplined canines who are trained to work under a variety of conditions.

Dog breeds used tend to be German Shepherds, Dutch Herders or Malinois.

General purpose police dogs have a depth of skills that includes; searching for missing persons, tracking suspects from crime scenes and recovery of recently discarded articles that could be used as evidence.

They also protect their handler and other officers in dangerous situations and even the mere presence of these police dogs can also be enough to discourage bad behaviour.

Most handlers in the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance have a general purpose dog and a specialist dog such as a Labrador, Cocker or Springer Spaniel.