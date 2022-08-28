Some of the best images of the Red Arrows visit to Hawarden this weekend

It was worth the hype, wasn’t it!

If you were lucky enough to spot the Red Arrows returning from their display in Rhyl on Saturday, you would have seen the famous red Hawk T1 jets performing a stunning manoeuvre as they headed into Hawarden Airport.

The display team are using Hawarden Airport as a base for their Rhyl Air Show displays this weekend.

With many cameras pointed to the sky, the world-famous aerobatic team treated the watching crowds to a spectacular ‘spaghetti break’ ahead of landing at the Hawarden airfield.

Alan tagged us in on this Tweet below, he captured the seven jets on video – with added radio comms from the team leader’s cockpit – as they passed over Hawarden and performed the stunning move.

Matt captured the same manoeuvre from a different location.

And another video from the fence at Hawarden airport, this one filmed by Mark.

It’s the Red’s first visit to the airfield – next to Airbus Broughton – for some time as they use it for an overnight stopover.

It is the first time in Rhyl Air Show’s history the Red Arrows have performed on both days.

The team is slightly reduced this year, Royal Air Force announced that Red Arrows are to fly with seven Hawk jets this air show season, because two members of the crew have moved to other positions in the air force.



#RedArrows flypast in formation before they came in to land at Hawarden airport. pic.twitter.com/FnVSVvCigX — Mrs G (@smolcutecrafts) August 27, 2022

Sunday, the team will leave at 4.30pm for their second performance at Rhyl airshow, arriving back at Hawarden at 5.10pm.

They will then depart at 6.57 pm for their flight back to their Scampton base.

Sunday4.30pm – Hawarden Airport

1. 4.30pm – Hawarden Airport

2. 4.32pm – E Of Churton

3. 4.33 pm – Nw Of Penley

4. 4.36pm – Sw Of Carfog

5. 4.37pm – Ne Of Ruthin

6. 4.39pm – Ne Of Trefnarit

7. 4.40pm – Rhyl (Display)

8. 5.02pm – Oversea

9. 5.03pm – Oversea

10. 5.07pm – W Of Neston

11. 5.10pm – Hawarden

As always weather plays its part and poor conditions can result in performances being pulled.

Times via: www.military-airshows.co.uk

[Main picture @Photonoxy/IG]

