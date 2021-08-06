Soldiers march to promotion after completing maths and English qualifications at North Wales college

Soldiers are marching toward promotion after brushing-up on their maths and English skills.

Members of the Army Reserves attended Level 1 and Level 2 Numeracy and Literacy courses at Coleg Cambria.

Among them was Wendy Biggs, 51, whose dedication and progress were rewarded with the college’s prize for Essential Skills Learner of the Year.

Wendy, from Wrexham, has been with the Reserves for more than 25 years and was shocked to receive the prize.

Having spent much of her career in printing and manufacturing she hopes to progress further and rise from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant, having experienced training expeditions to Cyprus and Italy during her time with 398 Transport Squadron, based in Queensferry.

“I was never particularly academic and found maths especially difficult, I always lacked confidence when doing it at school,” said Wendy.

“I’m really glad I persevered and would like to thank my tutors for their support, they helped me a lot. I took on extra tuition with them online and worked hard, so I’m really pleased.”

She added: “To win an award for it is amazing, I was completely shocked but absolutely delighted and thankful to the college for choosing me.

“I never thought I would ever go to college so to do so and be named Essential Skills Learner of the Year is amazing.

“I recommend anyone, no matter how old you are, to go for it and don’t let anything stand in your way.”

Among the other Reserve Soldiers to complete the Numeracy and Literacy qualifications were Bryn Griffiths and Dan Roberts.

Dan, from Broughton, is in his 23rd year with the Reserves and works in the construction sector as a health and safety advisor.

After completing the Level 2 qualification he is focused on progressing up the ranks to become a Sergeant.

The 45 year-old, who has taken part in operations in Afghanistan and Cyprus, said: “We were all ready to study at the college when the Covid-19 pandemic began, so learning was later moved online.

“It turned out well as those of us with busy jobs and families were able to study from home, there was more time and flexibility, so for me it was great.

“As well as achieving Level 2 in both subjects, from a personal perspective it enables me to help my son with his homework and has given my confidence a boost. I had not done maths or English since school but would recommend this to anyone, the quality of teaching was great and that was reflected in the results.”