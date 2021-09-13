Social mobility charity WeMindTheGap launching pilot programme for young men in Flintshire.

Social mobility charity WeMindTheGap is launching a ‘WeGrow’ pilot programme for young men in Flintshire.

WeMindTheGap has been delivering WeGrow programmes to under-served young women across North Wales and the North West since 2014.

The programmes have had “real and lasting impacts” on the futures of these young people between the ages of 18 and 25, the charity has said.

“100% of all graduates report that they now feel more in control of their lives and 91% of graduates feel they now have new choices in life. The graduates from the programme have felt their life has completely changed for the better.” The charity said.

A pilot WeGrow programme for young men in Flintshire this October.

The first young men’s pilot is currently underway in Manchester which was launched in May 2021.

The programme will recruit 10 men aged between 18 and 25 in Flintshire who need a new direction and “don’t want their past to define their future.”

The programme includes – 6 months employment, 30 hours per week at minimum wage, life coaching, new skills and experiences, qualifications, assistance in English and maths if needed.

A WeMindTheGap explains that “one of the main attributes to the programme is the dedicated mentor for encouragement and support for each programme participant.”

“A key part of the programme which continues once the programme is complete through the follow on programme available to all participants known as gappies – WeBelong.”

“Flintshire’s team members Mark Rimmer and Emma Done will support the young men on this year’s programme as a Skipper and First Mate.”

“They are there to provide dedicated support, structure and encouragement to the gappies.”

Flintshire County Council’s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts, said: “We are excited about the opportunities the WeMindTheGap WeGrow programme can offer young men in our community. These opportunities will allow these young men to make a difference to their future”.

For more information contact Mark Rimmer on 0333 939 8818 / mark@wemindthegap.org.uk