Social media and low-quality mapping apps linked to surge in UK mountain rescues

Mountain rescue teams in England and Wales were called out every day in 2024, with the number of rescues reaching a record high, a trend attributed to the growing influence of social media and reliance on low-quality mapping apps.

According to data analysed by Ordnance Survey and reported by The Guardian, callouts rose by 24% over five years.

The most notable increase was among 18- to 24-year-olds, where rescues nearly doubled from 166 in 2019 to 314 in 2024.

In contrast, the previous most-affected group – those aged 50 to 54 – saw a slight decline.

Popular beauty spots in areas such as Eryri (Snowdonia), the Lake District and the Peak District saw the highest number of callouts, with additional hotspots in south Wales, Northumberland and Cornwall.

Mountain Rescue England and Wales chief executive Mike Park told The Guardian that more young people were being drawn to “honeypot” locations made popular by platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

He added that many relied on apps that do not work offline or lack crucial detail.

“But we know from incident reports that more and more people are tempted into risky locations by Instagram posts and the navigation apps being used aren’t always suitable for an outdoor environment,” said Park. “Add to that a tendency to follow popular routes online without knowing the hazards and context, and it’s not surprising that those likely to be relying most on their phones are the ones getting into difficulties.”

While younger people topped the rescue statistics, older groups were not immune.

The 40-44 age group were second most frequently rescued, with 196 incidents recorded in 2024.

Among over-75s, numbers doubled from 56 to 112, and rescues of those aged 80 and above also increased.

The Ordnance Survey’s managing director for leisure, Nick Giles, said preparation remained crucial for outdoor trips.

“A lack of preparation could turn a wonderful day into a ruined and upsetting experience,” he said, encouraging the use of both digital and paper maps.

Mountain rescue volunteers, most of whom balance full-time jobs, are feeling the strain.

Teams in the Lake District warned earlier this year that the current level of demand was unsustainable.

Park said the fact teams were called out every day was “part of the story”.

“The busiest teams are often seeing multiple callouts running in parallel with all the demands that puts on unpaid volunteers, their employers, friends and families.”

Locally, ahead of the Easter break, authorities in Eryri issued a renewed appeal for walkers and climbers to plan ahead before visiting Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

The Eryri National Park Authority, along with North Wales Police and Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, highlighted the importance of preparation to help keep people safe and reduce strain on already stretched rescue services.

Gruff Owen, chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said Easter was always a busy and challenging time for their volunteers.

He warned that anyone needing assistance should be aware that the team may already be committed to rescues elsewhere on the mountain, potentially leading to delays.

As part of the AdventureSmart campaign, visitors were urged to ask themselves three key questions before setting off: “Am I confident I have the skills and knowledge for the day?”, “Do I know what the weather will be like?” and “Do I have the right gear?” A full set of practical checklists is available at adventuresmart.uk.

Parking issues also remain a concern in the national park, particularly at Pen-y-Pass, Llanberis and Nant Gwynant.

Visitors are advised to pre-book parking where possible and to avoid parking illegally or in a way that could block emergency access.

Chief Inspector Steve Pawson of North Wales Police said many avoidable incidents could be prevented with better preparation.

“Rescue teams are made up of volunteers who regularly put themselves in danger to help others,” he said.

Angela Jones, Eryri National Park Authority’s Head of Partnerships, added that Eryri is a place for everyone to enjoy, but with that comes responsibility. She said planning ahead and making informed, safe decisions is key to protecting both people and the landscape.