Skylors Animal Rescue: Heartbreaking wait goes on as 10-month-old Kenny’s search for a family continues
Kenny, a 10-month-old Saluki lurcher, has become an unintended symbol of a growing problem in the animal rescue world.
Despite his friendly demeanour, striking black coat, and endearing qualities, Kenny has not received a single application for adoption.
Housed by Skylors Animal Rescue in Dobshill, Kenny’s case highlights the struggle many rescue animals face in finding a permanent home.
The question on everyone’s lips is simple: “Why has nobody applied to adopt Kenny?”
Kenny is not your average rescue dog.
Described as “the most amenable, adorable dog,” he boasts a wide range of attractive characteristics: Friendly with all types of dogs and can be rehomed with dog-savvy cats.
Well-mannered, understanding basic commands, and walking well on a lead.
Yet, his attributes seem to have gone unnoticed, and his potential adoption remains at a standstill.
Posting on their Facebook Page, Skylor’s Rescue said: “It’s a sad indication of the rescue world at the moment that even our cat-friendly older puppy Kenny has not had one single application and we just don’t understand why.”
“If you’ve seen him up for adoption before and thought to yourself that he’d get snapped up since he’s good with dog-savvy cats, then please don’t let that prevent you from applying for him.”
“Our Kenny is a gorgeous 10-month-old Saluki lurcher with the shiniest black coat; he receives compliments everywhere he goes.”
“He deserves the best home after a very poor start to his short life and being let down by us humans.”
“He seriously is the most amenable, adorable dog that is just waiting for a family to love.”
If you know Salukis then you’ll have heard of the hilarious “stink eye”. I can confirm that Kenny gives the best “stink eye” you’ll ever see which has you laughing every time he does it.”
The heartbreaking story of Kenny represents a broader issue in the animal rescue community.
Many rescue centres across the UK are struggling; the RSPCA has recorded a 24% increase in pets being dumped as shelters report they are “drowning in animals” amid the cost of living crisis.
How to Help
“Those who know and love Saluki lurchers will recognise the qualities that make Kenny an ideal family pet.”
“He has had a very poor start to life but deserves the best home, and with the right family, he has the potential to flourish.” The rescue said.
For those interested in giving Kenny or other rescue animals a deserving place to spend the rest of their lives, details are available on the Skylors Animal Rescue website.
www.skylorsanimalrescue.com
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News