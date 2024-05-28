Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th May 2024

Shotton property conversion to 5-bedroom HMO proposed

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


A full planning application has been submitted for the conversion of a Shotton property into a five-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The proposed changes to 13 Rowden Street aim to accommodate six residents.

The property, previously used as a four-person HMO, is set for significant refurbishment to meet modern standards, according to an application submitted to the Flintshire Council planning department.

The large upstairs room, measuring 17.9 square metres, will be repurposed for a couple, while an additional WC will be installed under the stairs, complete with an extractor fan.

The property already features two sizeable bathrooms, each equipped with a toilet, washbasin, shower, and one with a bathtub.

One of the major alterations includes adding a wall to the downstairs lounge to create a corridor, which will lead to a new downstairs bedroom.

Acoustic soundproofing will be installed in this wall to ensure privacy.

The front downstairs room will also be converted into a bedroom.

The application states: “The property is currently being fully rewired by a fully qualified electrician.”

“The plan is to include Ethernet cables in each letting room.”

“The property will also be refurbished to a good standard, providing pleasant letting rooms available to rent.”

“The property will be managed by a local, reputable letting agent.”

“The bathrooms will be replaced where necessary, and it is proposed that a new boiler is installed at the property. Roof repairs and gutter replacements are ongoing.”

No external changes to the property’s appearance are planned.

“The property will meet the standards required for fire safety. This will be carried out during the refurbishment.”

The application, registered on 22 May 2024, has a target determination date of 16 July 2024.

