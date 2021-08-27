Shotton murder investigation: Flowers and tributes left in memory of ‘Beautiful Jade’

Flowers and tributes have been laid close to the home of a Shotton mum who died yesterday.

Police were alerted to an incident at a house on Chevrons Road, Shotton just before 9.20am on Thursday.

Officers found 27-year-old mum of two, Jade Ward dead at the scene.

Police launched a murder investigation following the tragic discovery.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

A large number of flowers have been laid along the side of the path on Chevron’s Road, messages of condolence, pictures of Jade, candles and balloons have also been placed near her home.

A Go Fund Me page has been created by Taylor Wesley, she wrote: “Our Beautiful Jade was sadly taken from us on the 26th August 2021 in such a cruel and sad way! Our lives will never be the same without you baby girl a piece of us all went with you Jade.”

Taylor said she wants to raise money for Jade’s boys to help them “and give them the best Christmas.”

Yesterday Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Salisbury-Jones said: “We would like to reassure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the family of the deceased.”

“I am now appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, or via the website, quoting reference number 21000594238, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”