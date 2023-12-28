Shared Prosperity Fund: Ewloe Social Club sets sights on carbon neutrality
Christmas came early for the Ewloe Social Club, thanks to a generous grant aimed at boosting the club’s eco-friendly initiatives.
A spokesperson for the club announced they are set to receive funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The grant of £44,300 is earmarked for replacing the current uninsulated roof of the main concert room, a significant step in the club’s ambitious plans to become carbon neutral.
Ewloe Social Club has long been a fixture in the local community, serving the areas of Ewloe, Hawarden, Buckley, and the greater Deeside for over 85 years.
With the new funding, the club is now poised to revamp its facilities to serve the community for another 85 years.
“Our goal is to create a sustainable venue for the whole community to enjoy,” stated the club’s spokesperson.
The club’s commitment to sustainability has garnered the support of local MP Mark Tami, who has been vocal in his applause for the club’s efforts.
“Ewloe Social Club is a venue that has been at the heart of the local community since 1938,” he said, acknowledging the club’s diverse role in supporting various local organisations and initiatives.
Mr. Tami emphasised the club’s importance, highlighting its functions ranging from a Covid-19 vaccination centre to a social hub that reduces isolation through activities like bingo sessions.
The project to replace the uninsulated roof will commence next month, with completion slated before the end of January.
The club anticipates significant energy savings, which will benefit the community at large.
“This represents 14 tonnes of CO2e less and will reduce even further,” the spokesperson added, shedding light on the positive environmental impact expected from the improvements.
Organisations like Cadwyn Clwyd and the Flintshire Local Voluntary Council have played a crucial role in securing the funds, backed by the Levelling Up agenda and Flintshire County Council.
The funding will facilitate improved access to services in community-owned venues, enhancing the quality of life for the approximately 3,000 people who use the facilities each week.
