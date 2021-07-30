Severe delays on A55 in Flintshire following a collision involving motorbike

There are ‘severe’ delays reported on the A55 through Flintshire following a collision involving motorbike.

One lane is blocked on the eastbound side between Northop and Northop Hall.

Traffic is backing up past Holywell and Brynford.

Delays are quotes at over an hour eastbound, there are also delays on the westbound side from Aston Hill.

Traffic reports states: “One lane blocked, severe delays and queueing traffic due to accident, a motorcycle involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound between J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) and J33A (Northop Hall West).”

“Congestion to J22 (Old Colwyn), delays on the Eastbound as people slow to look. Lane two (of two) is blocked, delays not helped by extra holiday traffic. Travel time is 1 hour 30 minute.”