Severe damage to Broughton homes sparks tumble dryer safety appeal

The Head of Fire Safety for North Wales is appealing to residents to ensure they use tumble dryers safely and have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes after a fire caused severe damage to two homes in Broughton on Saturday.

The warning follows a spate of tumble dryer fires in recent weeks, which saw crews attending three fires within seven days.

Six crews and an Aerial Ladder Platform Appliance were called to Broughton Hall Road on Saturday morning just after 10.30am.

The occupants noticed smoke issuing from the garage area of their property and called 999.

The fire spread to the neighbouring property’s garage and travelled to the roof spaces of the houses, causing severe damage to both homes.

Firefighters also attended fires involving tumble dryers on the 28th of February in Ruthin, the 3rd of March in Buckley, and the 6th of March in Denbigh.

Paul Kay, Head of Fire Safety for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “A fire can be devastating for all involved – causing damage and disruption and, in the worst cases, loss of life.

“We’re appealing to residents to follow some simple steps we should all be taking when using our tumble dryers to help everyone stay safe.”

These steps include:

Don’t overload plug sockets – the high wattage for a tumble dryer means that it needs its own 13-amp socket. Keep an eye out for any scorching or burn marks, including checking any visible electrical wires.

Don’t leave appliances unattended – don’t turn the tumble dryer on before you leave the house or go to bed. Tumble dryers contain powerful motors with fast moving parts that can get very hot.

Keep your dryer well ventilated, make sure the vent pipe is kink free and not blocked or crushed in any way.

Always clean out the filter after using your tumble dryer.

Always allow each drying programme, including the ‘cool down cycle’, to complete fully before emptying the machine. If you stop the machine mid cycle, the clothing will still be hot.

Don’t ignore the warning signs – if you can smell burning or clothes feel hotter at the end of the cycle, stop using your appliance and have it checked out by a professional.

Paul added:

“Most importantly of all – make sure you have a working smoke alarm and test it regularly – we recommend once a week.

“You should also ensure you have an escape plan for you and your family should a fire occur – and once you’re out of the house, you should always stay out, and never go back in.”