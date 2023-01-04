Serco awarded five-year contract extension to provide air traffic control services at Hawarden Airport

International service provider Serco has been awarded a five-year contract extension to continue providing air traffic control services at Hawarden Airport.

Serco has been supporting Airbus’s operations at the airport for 25 years, providing ATC services as well as the installation and maintenance of essential equipment.

The company ensures the safety of all airport operations and also handles routine and unplanned maintenance, ensuring that the airport remains compliant with regulations.

Although the airport is owned by Airbus a wide range of aircraft operate in and out of Hawarden.

Police, air ambulance, military helicopters, military training jets and private business jets all use Hawarden as well as Airbus’ iconic Beluga whale-shaped transport aircraft.

Airbus’ production of aircraft wings for their A320, A321, A350 and A330 aircraft built at the Broughton factory are delivered to their Final Assembly Line in Toulouse using the Beluga transport fleet.

“Serco’s operation of the Hawarden Airport site is fundamental in enabling Airbus to meet their delivery targets.” The company said.

Doug Umbers, Managing Director of Serco’s Defence business, said: “We are proud that Serco has helped keep Hawarden Airport operating for the past 25 years.”

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic our Serco team at Hawarden Airport worked under personal pressure and professional challenges to deliver the output needed by our customer.”

“Our ultimate aim was to ensure that Airbus were able to meet their global supply chain commitments.”

“As a result of the Serco team’s work at Hawarden Airport, Airbus has been able to continue producing aircraft on-time during the pandemic and increase production post pandemic to help meet the world’s requirements for new Airbus aircraft.”

Latest News