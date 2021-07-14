Self-isolation requirement could be scrapped for double jabbed people in Wales from early August

The self-isolation requirement for all close contacts of positive Covid cases in Wales could be scrapped in early August.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has today set out a longer-term plan for the summer and how restrictions will be eased.

Wales will move fully into alert level one from 17th July, most of the current restrictions in place will be lifted on 7th August when Wales moves to alert level zero “if safe to do so.”

An updated Coronavirus Control Plan, has been published today, it contains details of how self-isolation rules will change at alert level zero.

Self-isolation for those with Covid symptoms or a positive test result will continue to be required, “it remains an important means of breaking the chains of transmission.” The plan states.

The Welsh government has said that “as we move into the new phase of the pandemic, we have considered the evidence around the vaccine programme delivery, delta variant and transmission of the virus.”

“We recognise self-isolation can cause direct and indirect harms and we will only retain requirements where they remain proportionate and necessary.”

Those who come into contact with a positive case will not need to isolate if they have had two vaccines the Welsh government has said, pending a final decision on August 5.

The Control Plan states: “It is our intention to remove the requirement for people who are fully vaccinated to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive and we will discuss with partners putting additional safeguards in place for people who work in health and social care settings.”

It goes onto to says: “We are also having further discussions with stakeholders on the requirements for children and young people who are contacts to self-isolate.”

“Final decisions will be made as part of the next review, due by 5 August.”

“In the meantime the existing rules apply.”