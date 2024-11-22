Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Nov 2024

Lines reopen after major “security alert” at Chester Station – bus station also cordoned off

Update: All lines have reopened, with services resuming. However a large security operation appears to remain in place nearby.

Original information below…

All lines are closed at Chester Station this evening amid a wider security alert.

National Rail say “Trains are currently unable to call at Chester due to a security alert at this station” with an expectation from the service that the station will remain closed for several hours.

“A security alert at Chester station means all lines are currently closed. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised to not call at Chester station.”

Eyewitnesses are reporting a section of City Road is also closed by the station.

Other images on social media show Chester bus station is also cordoned off with taxi and bus services are affected.

Will has told Wrexham.com, “All buses including the Wrexham buses have been told to move on and not call at any of the stops” at the bus station.

Images of an Army ordnance corps bomb disposal vehicle in the city has been shared with Wrexham.com this evening.

There is no information from Cheshire Police.

Nearly an hour after the initial reports, and 48 minutes after the National Rail update, TfW updated, “Due to a security alert at a station at Chester the line is closed.”

Mersey Rail said, “Due to a security alert at Chester, train services running through this station will be terminated at and started back from Hooton. No alternative transport can be provided at present.”

More shortly.

