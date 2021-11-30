Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 30th Nov 2021

Updated: Tue 30th Nov

Chester Road near Sandycroft closed after lorry goes into ditch

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have closed Chester Road near Sandycroft after a lorry went into a ditch.

The incident happened just before 8pm on Monday evening.

The road is closed between the Manor Lane roundabout near Airbus (A380 building) and Moor Lane.

We have been told that the road will be shut into Tuesday morning.

Following the incident, North Wales Police posted a message on social media regarding the collision identifying the area as Hawarden, it said: “Chester Road Hawarden (B5129) is currently closed due to a collision.

“It is closed between the junctions for Station Road and Manor Lane. Please use alternative routes.”

 

 

 



