Section of Chester Road in Sandycroft reported to be closed after lorry goes into ditch
A section of Chester Road (B5129) in Sandycroft is reported to be closed after an HGV came off the road and into the adjoining ditch.
The incident happened on the stretch of road near the Airbus roundabout at around 1.30pm.
Gaz Lewis sent this picture above, he said at around 3pm the road has since been closed meaning there is no way through to Manor Lane.
Thankfully no one was hurt, said Gaz.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News