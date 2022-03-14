Section of A55 closed in Flintshire between 9pm and midnight to recover a crashed lorry

A section of A55 will be closed in Flintshire between 9pm and midnight tonight to recover a crashed lorry.

A person was taken to hospital earlier this morning after the lorry came off the westbound carriageway between J32 Holywell and J31 Caerwys.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene just before 8am.

One lane was closed and traffic began to build up along the A55 back to Halkyn.

Traffic Wales has issued a ‘Road Closure Alert.’

In a tweet Traffic Wales said: “A55 Westbound between J32 #PentreHalkyn & J31 #Caerwys in order to recover a HGV from the verge (between) 21:00 – 00:00”

“Please follow the following diversion route:£