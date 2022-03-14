Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 14th Mar

Section of A55 closed in Flintshire between 9pm and midnight to recover a crashed lorry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A section of A55 will be closed in Flintshire between 9pm and midnight tonight to recover a crashed lorry.

A person was taken to hospital earlier this morning after the lorry came off the westbound carriageway between J32 Holywell and J31 Caerwys.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene just before 8am.

One lane was closed and traffic began to build up along the A55 back to Halkyn.

Traffic Wales has issued a ‘Road Closure Alert.’

In a tweet Traffic Wales said: “A55 Westbound between J32 #PentreHalkyn & J31 #Caerwys in order to recover a HGV from the verge (between) 21:00 – 00:00”

“Please follow the following diversion route:£



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Northop Road in Flint back open

News

Police warning of abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Tuesday

News

Flintshire County Council’s schools project to promote the use of Welsh outdoors

News

MP meets with Deeside based community interest company with ambitious expansion plans

News

Cost of running a car for young driver up by £163 in the past six month

News

How we shop online is changing from today

News

National robotic-assisted surgery programme to provide less invasive surgery for thousands of cancer patients in Wales

News

Wrexham Glyndwr’s Crime Scene Investigation event returns to campus with ‘Operation Zodiac’

News

New law banning cyberflashing to be included in Online Safety Bill

News





Read 450,230 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn