Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Sep 2021

Search begins for volunteers to become lifelines for families in their community

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Home-Start Cymru is calling on more people to volunteer to become a lifeline for families in their community as it launches its #WhyDoI’ campaign today.  

The national family support charity is hoping to increase the number and diversity of its Home-Start Cymru volunteers in Wales. 

#WhyDoI’ will give volunteers the chance to give something back by helping families to reconnect with their community.

These volunteers will also help to boost wellbeing by providing families with the emotional and physical support they need after a truly difficult year.  

Home-Start Cymru volunteers can either offer remote support for approx. 1 hour a week or visit families in their own homes for between two and three hours a week to offer an extra pair of hands or a listening ear to provide parents with practical, emotional and financial support, helping them to build a better future for their families. 

Pascale, who has volunteered with Home-Start Cymru for the past decade, highly recommends volunteering for the charity and says she benefits from it too.  

She said: “The reason I wanted to volunteer was to make a difference.

It is incredibly rewarding to give back to my community and support families when they need someone to talk, listen and be there when they need an extra pair of hands. 

“I have helped families who don’t speak English fill in paperwork to helping her daughter get settled at nursery. Each family I support have different needs.” 

“I would very much urge anyone out there who wants to do something to help others to consider becoming a Home-Start Cymru volunteer.” 

Volunteering for Home-Start Cymru is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one-time project or an ongoing position. Opportunities are open to anyone and all ages are welcome to volunteer. No training is required.  

Bethan Webber, CEO of Home-Start Cymru, said: “Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to help families because childhood can’t wait.  

“We can’t support families without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling.” 

If you would like to find out more information about volunteering with Home-Start Cymru, please visit www.homestartcymru.org.uk/volunteertoday or contact volunteer@homestartcymru.org.uk. 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Senedd members welcome new job matching service

News

CBBC presenter Naomi Wilkinson to star at Chester Zoo family festival celebrating precious UK wildlife

News

Call for all levels of government to step up to help make town centres in Wales sustainable

News

SEXtember campaign urges students in North Wales to avoid ‘sexual health lottery’

News

New £500,000 project in Flintshire to connect houses to main sewer network

News

Network Rail to carrying out major track upgrades on key rail route to North Wales

News

Deeside Leisure Centre phased reopening delayed for a week

News

Welsh Government to look again at the evidence before buying ozone disinfectant machines for schools

News

Traffic on A55 hit record levels in Flintshire over bank holiday

News





Read 376,504 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn