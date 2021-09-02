Search begins for volunteers to become lifelines for families in their community

Home-Start Cymru is calling on more people to volunteer to become a lifeline for families in their community as it launches its #WhyDoI’ campaign today.

The national family support charity is hoping to increase the number and diversity of its Home-Start Cymru volunteers in Wales.

#WhyDoI’ will give volunteers the chance to give something back by helping families to reconnect with their community.

These volunteers will also help to boost wellbeing by providing families with the emotional and physical support they need after a truly difficult year.

Home-Start Cymru volunteers can either offer remote support for approx. 1 hour a week or visit families in their own homes for between two and three hours a week to offer an extra pair of hands or a listening ear to provide parents with practical, emotional and financial support, helping them to build a better future for their families.

Pascale, who has volunteered with Home-Start Cymru for the past decade, highly recommends volunteering for the charity and says she benefits from it too.

She said: “The reason I wanted to volunteer was to make a difference.

It is incredibly rewarding to give back to my community and support families when they need someone to talk, listen and be there when they need an extra pair of hands.

“I have helped families who don’t speak English fill in paperwork to helping her daughter get settled at nursery. Each family I support have different needs.”

“I would very much urge anyone out there who wants to do something to help others to consider becoming a Home-Start Cymru volunteer.”

Volunteering for Home-Start Cymru is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one-time project or an ongoing position. Opportunities are open to anyone and all ages are welcome to volunteer. No training is required.

Bethan Webber, CEO of Home-Start Cymru, said: “Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to help families because childhood can’t wait.

“We can’t support families without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling.”

If you would like to find out more information about volunteering with Home-Start Cymru, please visit www.homestartcymru.org. uk/volunteertoday or contact volunteer@homestartcymru.org. uk.