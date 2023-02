Sealand Road: Investigation after fire spreads from caravan to industrial buildings

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze that broke out in a static caravan and nearby industrial buildings. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The fire was reported just after 9.30pm and at its peak, there were six fire engines and around 30 firefighters in attendance. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The fire broke out in buildings next to Brooklyn Yard studios and creative spaces, which remained unaffected by the blaze. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

At the time North Wales Fire and Rescue Service asked people to avoid the area. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

According to a spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, crews from Deeside, Buckley, Flint, Mold, Wrexham, St Asaph, and Rhyl, all responded to the incident. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The firefighters worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control and were able to finally declare a stop just before 4.30 am. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Two appliances from @NorthWalesFire remain on scene at the incident, which saw six appliances attend a blaze along the border of #Chester & #Wales on Sealand Road! pic.twitter.com/mxqHicN3tB ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ — Aaran Lennox (@aaranlennox) February 20, 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​



While the fire has now been extinguished, crews will be returning to the scene this morning to carry out a re-inspection. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Speaking about the incident, the spokesperson for the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said, ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Crews attended a fire last night affecting a static caravan and buildings on Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“The call was received at 21.31, and at the height of the incident there were six appliances in attendance.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Natural Resources Wales officers are also on site now it is daylight to inspect local watercourses for any pollution following the fire. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

There were no reports of any injuries. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

[Main image: Azz Lennox] ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

