Sealand Road: Investigation after fire spreads from caravan to industrial buildings
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze that broke out in a static caravan and nearby industrial buildings.
The fire was reported just after 9.30pm and at its peak, there were six fire engines and around 30 firefighters in attendance.
The fire broke out in buildings next to Brooklyn Yard studios and creative spaces, which remained unaffected by the blaze.
At the time North Wales Fire and Rescue Service asked people to avoid the area.
According to a spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, crews from Deeside, Buckley, Flint, Mold, Wrexham, St Asaph, and Rhyl, all responded to the incident.
The firefighters worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control and were able to finally declare a stop just before 4.30 am.
Two appliances from @NorthWalesFire remain on scene at the incident, which saw six appliances attend a blaze along the border of #Chester & #Wales on Sealand Road! pic.twitter.com/mxqHicN3tB
— Aaran Lennox (@aaranlennox) February 20, 2023
While the fire has now been extinguished, crews will be returning to the scene this morning to carry out a re-inspection.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Speaking about the incident, the spokesperson for the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said,
“Crews attended a fire last night affecting a static caravan and buildings on Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire.”
“The call was received at 21.31, and at the height of the incident there were six appliances in attendance.”
Natural Resources Wales officers are also on site now it is daylight to inspect local watercourses for any pollution following the fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.
[Main image: Azz Lennox]
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News