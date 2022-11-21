Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Nov 2022

Updated: Mon 21st Nov

Scene of “absolute devastation” after dog attack in Buckley leaves 7 sheep dead and more than 25 injured

Police have said they came across a scene of “absolute devastation” this morning following a livestock attack in Flintshire.

Officers from the North Wales Rural Crime Team have launched an appeal for information after at least seven sheep were killed and more than 25 injured in the attack in a field off Padeswood Road, Buckley.

Posting a video on social media an officer from the team described what they found, he said: “It’s a horrible day, the weather is awful but it’s not the worst thing that’s faced me this morning.”

“We were called to a livestock attack on land at Padeswood Road in Buckley.”

“In the fields behind me, I won’t show you, It’s a scene of absolute devastation.”

“We get quite hardened to this type of thing here on the rural crime team but today it’s left us feeling a bit pig-sick really, awful.”

He said: “We’ve got about a hundred sheep in the fields behind us and so far from a livestock attack from s dog or dogs, possibly dogs. Sometimes during the night, there are seven dead.”

“There must be 25, 30 injured, from looking at them, I expected the number of dead to at least triple [its an ] absolute mess in there, it really, really is a scene of absolute devastation.”

“The farmer is absolutely devastated, and the sheep are suffering.”

Appealing for information the officer said: “If you are the other dog owner, you know, what’s happened because the fields are wet, and the dogs will be filthy and covered in blood.”

“It absolutely sickening, there are no other words for it.”

“So please, if you do have any information and can assist please get in touch.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

