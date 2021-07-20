Saltney woman sentenced for drugs dealing following police stop check in Chester

A woman from Saltney who was found in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs when she was stopped for speeding in Chester has been sentenced.

Police spotted and Jaguar XR speeding along Western Avenue in Blacon at around 7.15pm on Wednesday 23 December.

Officers followed the vehicle as it pulled into the car park outside the Spar store and the passenger, Kyle Cave, attempted to run into the shop to avoid officers.

The 29-year-old was quickly apprehended, while his sister Ronnie Cave, who was driving the car, remained in the vehicle.

Upon searching Kyle officers discovered a quantity of cocaine and cannabis and was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

Officers went on to search the car where they recovered a large bag on the back seat which contained a large quantity of Cannabis was discovered as well as a set of scales and snap bags.

Ronnie admitted that the drugs were hers was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis) as well as drug driving after failing a drugs test at the scene.

During a follow up search at the 27-year-old’s home on Saltney Terrace, Saltney, officers found another 190 grams of Cannabis with a value of between £1,370 and £2,105.

The pair were subsequently charged in connection with the incident and both pleaded guilty to the offences.

Kyle, of Graham Road, Chester, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 June where he was sentenced to 18 months conditional discharge for the possession of class A and B drugs.

Ronnie returned to Chester Crown Court on Thursday 15 July where she was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

She was also ordered to pay £156 victims surcharge and complete a drugs rehabilitation course.

Police Constable Ashley Davies, from Chester CID said: “This is a great result, from what began as a simple speeding offence, we’ve been able to remove a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets of Chester and a drug dealer is now facing the consequences of her actions.

“During questioning Ronnie attempted to claim that all of the drugs were for personal use and that she had purchased them for the Christmas period.

“However, her claim unravelled when we found a bum bag belonging to her which contained £350 cash and a list detailing the names of all her customers and how much money they owed.

“I hope that this case acts as a warning to other people who are planning to come to Chester to deal drugs.”