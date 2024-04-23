Police appeal to trace wanted man from Flintshire

Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing a 27-year-old man from Flintshire.

James Tasker is wanted for breach of bail.

Tasker is around 5′ 8” tall, of a slim build, and has brown curly hair.

He is also known to have links to Chester, Ellesmere Port, and Winsford.

Anyone with any information about Tasker’s whereabouts should contact Cheshire Police via Report a crime | Cheshire Constabulary or by calling 101, quoting 23001291347.