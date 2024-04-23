Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 23rd Apr 2024

Police appeal to trace wanted man from Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing a 27-year-old man from Flintshire.

James Tasker is wanted for breach of bail.

Tasker is around 5′ 8” tall, of a slim build, and has brown curly hair.

He is also known to have links to Chester, Ellesmere Port, and Winsford.

Anyone with any information about Tasker’s whereabouts should contact Cheshire Police via Report a crime | Cheshire Constabulary or by calling 101, quoting 23001291347.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Flintshire: Urgent meeting to address holiday support for children on free school meals
  • Police appeal for information following Chester car thefts
  • Senedd hears concerns over Welsh Fire Authorities’ oversight capabilities

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire: Urgent meeting to address holiday support for children on free school meals

    News

    Police appeal for information following Chester car thefts

    News

    Senedd hears concerns over Welsh Fire Authorities’ oversight capabilities

    News

    UK’s pothole epidemic worsens, despite mild winter says RAC

    News

    Welsh Government ‘will listen to the people of Wales’ as it revisits 20mph speed limit policy

    News

    Humorous Shakespeare performance captivates Flintshire students

    News

    Hundreds in Wales facing cancer treatment delays as waiting times hit second-worst on record

    News

    Thrilling new water park to waves in North Wales seaside town

    News

    Food and drink outlet may replace vacant Mold shop

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn