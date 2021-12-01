Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Dec 2021

Saltney: Sandy Lane partially blocked following a collision between car and cyclist

Sandy Lane in Saltney is reported to be partially blocked following a collision between vehicle and cyclist.

The collision happened near Carlton Aveneue just before 7.30am.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to accident, one vehicle and a cyclist involved on Sandy Lane near Carlton Avenue.

Accident happened just before 07:30.”



