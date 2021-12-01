Saltney: Sandy Lane partially blocked following a collision between car and cyclist
Sandy Lane in Saltney is reported to be partially blocked following a collision between vehicle and cyclist.
The collision happened near Carlton Aveneue just before 7.30am.
A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to accident, one vehicle and a cyclist involved on Sandy Lane near Carlton Avenue.
Accident happened just before 07:30.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com