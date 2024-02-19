Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Feb 2024

Saltney: Police appeal following fire involving two vehicles

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In the early hours of Friday, 12th February, a vehicle fire in Lime Grove, Saltney, prompted an immediate response from North Wales Police and the North Wales Fire & Rescue Service.

The incident, involving two vehicles, is currently under investigation.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the fire.

In a post on social media by South Flintshire Police: “Can you help?”

“On 12th February 2024 at approximately 00:23 hrs, our officers attended Lime Grove in Saltney, along with North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, following reports of a fire involving two vehicles.”

“If you have any information that will aid our investigation, please contact PC 3949 Denyer on 101 quoting reference Q020568.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Retired Flintshire engineer and brothers getting used to being asked for selfies after becoming reality TV stars
  • Senedd motion urges Welsh Government to address healthcare woes in North Wales a year after Betsi went into special measures
  • Senedd committee explores free public transport for young people

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Retired Flintshire engineer and brothers getting used to being asked for selfies after becoming reality TV stars

    News

    Senedd motion urges Welsh Government to address healthcare woes in North Wales a year after Betsi went into special measures

    News

    Senedd committee explores free public transport for young people

    News

    Experts offer top tips for booking your summer holiday

    News

    Flintshire Council seeks input from carers on future services

    News

    Vaccine plea issued amid rise in cases of flu in north Wales hospitals

    News

    Wrexham University Nursing Masters Degree helping train healthcare staff of the future

    News

    Hospitals in Wales face ‘significant disruption’ as junior doctors begin three-day walkout from Wednesday

    News

    New-look hospitality and tourism programme to breathe life into crisis-hit industry

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn