Saltney: Police appeal following fire involving two vehicles

In the early hours of Friday, 12th February, a vehicle fire in Lime Grove, Saltney, prompted an immediate response from North Wales Police and the North Wales Fire & Rescue Service.

The incident, involving two vehicles, is currently under investigation.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the fire.

In a post on social media by South Flintshire Police: “Can you help?”

“On 12th February 2024 at approximately 00:23 hrs, our officers attended Lime Grove in Saltney, along with North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, following reports of a fire involving two vehicles.”

“If you have any information that will aid our investigation, please contact PC 3949 Denyer on 101 quoting reference Q020568.”

