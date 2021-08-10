Saltney man sentenced to six years in prison following fatal collision in Ellesmere Port

A Saltney man who killed his friend and seriously injured another man by causing a collision in Ellesmere Port has been sentenced.

Kelvin Davies, who also sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday 9 August.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, and banned from driving for five years. He also has to take an extended retest.

The 22-year-old, of Irvings Crescent in Saltney, had earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

At around 9pm on Thursday 19 December 2019 Davies was driving a white Toyota Cresta on the A41 Chester Road in Great Sutton.

His friend, 18-year-old Kieran Lloyd, from Saltney, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

Witnesses described seeing Davies revving his engine and dangerously overtaking other vehicles in the minutes before the collision.

They estimated that the car was travelling at between 60mph and 70mph – way above the 40mph limit – as he weaved between other vehicles.

As Davies drove down the single carriageway, he ignored the road markings.

He instead created his own lane, driving in the middle of the road.

As Davies approached the Hourd Way traffic lights, witnesses saw him pull out from a row of traffic and speed off through the junction.

At that point he lost control of the car and spun onto the opposite side of the road, where the vehicle collided head on with a Volkswagen Caravelle.

Kieran Lloyd died at the scene as a result of the impact of the collision.

A 40-year-old man from Great Sutton, who in the Caravelle, sustained life changing injuries.

The life changing injuries that Davies sustained led to him spending months in hospital.

Following the sentencing, Police Constable Jim Roger, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “There are no real winners in this case – an 18-year-old man is dead and many lives have been changed forever.

“There is no doubt that Kelvin Davies was responsible for the collision and that he will have to live with the fact that his friend is dead as a result of his driving that night.

“The footage recovered and the statements taken from witnesses clearly show that he was driving dangerously and had no regard for anyone else on the road.

“One witness even recalled saying ‘he won’t live long driving like that’ as they watched Davies speed past them. Little did they know what would happen next.

“Our investigators estimate that Davies was travelling at 70mph at the time of the collision, and as someone who has investigated collisions for more than 13 years I truly believe that it is a miracle no-one else died that night.

“My thoughts are with Kieran’s family at this difficult time, and the other victim in this case and his family.

“Their lives have been torn apart as a result of this incident and I hope that the sentencing will bring them some closure.”