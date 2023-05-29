Saltney: Houses evacuated and bomb disposal unit called to earlier incident
Police evacuated a number of houses in Saltney earlier today due to what police called at the time an “ongoing incident.”
Photographs shared on social media showed a large number of police vehicles and bomb disposal unit in the Shrewsbury Way and Telford Way area.
Just after 5pm Chester Police said on Twitter: “Due to an ongoing incident, officers are evacuating a number of houses on Telford Way.”
“Members of the public are asked to avoid Telford Way and Shrewsbury Way while emergency services are in attendance.”
Stuart got in touch with Deeside.com to confirm the attendance of an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.
He said: “They just blew up the suspicious device, massive bang.”
Shrewsbury way evacuated due to a suspicious package. @ShitChester @CheshireLive great response from the police and everyone is being friendly and professional. pic.twitter.com/3MOahgqsjX
— The Khumbu Hiker (@KhumbuHiker) May 29, 2023
Stuart added: “A man in a full bomb protection clothing is searching where the controlled explosion was.”
He said the ‘all clear’ was given at 6.25pm.
The video below shows an EOD officer with a bomb disposal robot .
Latest News