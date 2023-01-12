Saltney-based entrepreneurs mission to save the environment with digital receipts app

In a world where paper receipts have become the norm, a Saltney-based entrepreneur is on a mission to change that, and he's got a pretty compelling reason to do it.

Ariz Husain, the man behind the mission, has been overwhelmed by the piles of paper receipts he has seen and the poor experience of managing them.

His main concern is how this harms our environment. But it's not just the paper that's the problem, it's also the chemicals used to create them.

In the UK alone, paper receipt production uses an estimated 200,000 trees and emits 28,000 tons of CO2 each year.

Moreover, they are coated with BPA or BPS – which harms the endocrine system. This is not a small problem, these facts are hard to ignore.

Ariz, alongside two other like-minded professionals, has set out to create a solution where consumers can receive their receipts and other transaction data from different businesses in a single mobile app called Receipt Minder while simultaneously contributing to the welfare of the environment.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The goal is to free the world from paper receipts by creating a secure and intelligent platform for managing them digitally.

By digitising receipts, it will encourage better receipt management, improved data analytics, and insights, and better customer engagement. It will also allow for better customer data handling and privacy of that data.

Ariz and his team of professionals with their skills and expertise from the fields of finance, technology and research, aim to provide this solution not only to free the world from paper receipts but also to transform the way businesses interact with customers.

Ariz explains, "Our vision is to create a substantial one-stop solution for both businesses and end-users where people will have only one app on their phones for their day-to-day activities, simultaneously contributing to the environment on their fingertips."

If you're someone who's tired of the constant clutter of paper receipts, or if you're a business owner who wants to be more eco-friendly, now is the time to get on board and support this ambitious project.

The future of business is digital, and it's time we start thinking about the impact it has on the environment.

Find out more about Receipt Minder here.

