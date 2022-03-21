Sales of fruit and veg in North Wales to fund meals for children in Tesco’s ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ campaign

Sales of fruit and veg in North Wales will fund meals for children in Tesco’s Buy One to Help a Child campaign.

Tesco customers buying fruit or vegetables in their local stores in North Wales or online will be helping to support thousands of children living in food insecurity.

From today (Monday 21 March) until Sunday 3 April, Tesco will give a donation when customers top up their trollies with healthy fruit and vegetables in store or online at Tesco.com during the supermarket’s Buy One to Help a Child event.

The cash donated by Tesco from sales of all types of fruit and vegetables will enable its food redistribution charity partner FareShare to help thousands of children’s charities across the UK who rely on regular donations to help families and young people in communities get the food and help they need.

Last summer, the Tesco Buy One to Help a Child event saw customers fully supporting the campaign by buying armfuls of avocados and apples and bags of broccoli and bananas, amongst many other family favourites, every time they shopped.

FareShare received the equivalent of more than three million meals’ worth of food, which has been redistributed to frontline charities and community groups working with children – handing out food parcels to families, sending snacks to holiday clubs and breakfast clubs and giving ingredients to community kitchens.

In North Wales the campaign saw 11,909 meals-worth of food donated to 25 frontline charities working with children and families, as part of a Wales-wide total of 195,906 meals-worth of food donated supporting 188 charities.

In Wrexham 2,331 meals worth of food were donated to five charities across the local area.

Buy One to Help a Child is just one of Tesco’s community programmes helping to build stronger communities across the UK.

Sarah Germain, CEO at FareShare Cymru, which has worked with Tesco since 2016 to redistribute over 130m meals of the supermarket’s surplus food to date, said the donation would make a real difference to frontline charities working with children, and thanked Tesco customers.

“The Tesco Buy One to Help a Child campaign makes such a difference to us because it helps us to support children and families in North Wales during the school holidays.

“Supporting the needs of children early in their life is very important to FareShare as we see what a difference access to healthy food can make in young peoples’ lives. In our tenth year of partnership, we are very grateful for Tesco and their ongoing commitment to help FareShare redistribute good to eat food to thousands of charities across the UK.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO, said: “FareShare do amazing work supporting frontline charities, and the food they distribute is making a real difference to young people and families in every part of the UK.

“Every time Tesco customers put a piece of fruit in their basket until Sunday, April 3 Tesco will make a donation to FareShare, giving a little extra help to support them in their vital work, ensuring even more children can enjoy healthy and nutritious food.”

Tesco is a member of the Child Poverty Task Force, formed by Marcus Rashford, and continues to support his campaign for free school meals for every child that needs them, at any time.