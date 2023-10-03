Safety concerns force cancellation of annual fireworks display at Deeside Leisure Centre
Organisers of the much-anticipated annual fireworks display at Deeside Leisure Centre have said they are “extremely disappointed” after making the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.
Deeside Roundtable, the team behind the showcase, announced the news on their Facebook page, revealing that “a number of safety concerns” had prompted their decision.
In a heartfelt message to the local community, they wrote: “We are extremely disappointed, as we know you will be too, and want to thank you for your continued support of all our events throughout the year.”
“We are looking forward to taking the necessary steps to get this back on the calendar in 2024.”
The annual fireworks display, which takes place behind the leisure centre, made a comeback last year after a break due to the pandemic. The event raises thousands of pounds for local good causes.
Its cancellation this year has been met with disappointment across the community.
Commenting on the Facebook post, Cllr Dale Selvester, the County Councillor for the ward, said: “I’m disappointed that rules and regulations win….however hopefully all gets resolved for next year.”
Cllr Selvester praised the organisers, stating, “Everyone knows you guys work tirelessly. Leaving your day job to volunteer on fantastic projects before seeing your family and friends.”
Also commenting, local resident, Martin Bennewith highlighted the event’s importance by pointing out potential risks that may arise without it: “It’s a shame as it’s a flagship event and very well organised. There are greater safety concerns by not having a public display locally. People might hold private displays, which could be less safe.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News