RSPCA launches Big Help Out recruitment drive for ‘Wildlife Friends’ in North Wales

The RSPCA is urging people across the United Kingdom to become “Wildlife Friends” and join the Big Help Out, a mass volunteering initiative taking place on May 8 to coincide with King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity is highlighting the significant contribution made by its animal rescue volunteers (ARVs) and encouraging the public to take part in small tasks that can make a big difference for wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, nearly 2,400 wild animals were collected, transported, and released by RSPCA volunteers, who devoted a combined total of 4,020 hours to these efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Big Help Out aims to inspire more people to follow in their footsteps and support, nurture, and protect wildlife in their communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves emphasised the importance of volunteers to the charity, saying, “We have some 10,000 volunteers including a network of about 140 branches across England and Wales which help tens of thousands of animals every single year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added that Wildlife Friends is an ideal opportunity for those who can spare a few minutes or a couple of hours to contribute. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Activities that Wildlife Friends can participate in include organising litter picks, planting wildlife-friendly plants, building nest boxes, creating hedgehog highways, starting neighbourhood wildlife projects, and joining online social media groups to share RSPCA advice about wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Debbie Martin, a volunteer for the past four years, shared her experiences helping injured and distressed sea birds along the Cornish coast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said, “It is rewarding to know you are playing your part in helping them and I would say to anyone who has some time to spare to join in and help the RSPCA help wildlife.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood added, “We can all do our bit to help wildlife this Spring and Summer, and by working together we can help even more animals.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He highlighted the RSPCA’s Royal connection spanning more than 180 years and its pride in participating in the Coronation celebrations and the Big Help Out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those interested in becoming Wildlife Friends can find more information on the RSPCA website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Join the RSPCA’s vice president, Steve Backshall, on May 8 for the Big Help Out by signing up to be a Wildlife Friend at www.rspca.org.uk/thebighelpout ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

