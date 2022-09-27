Royal Mail workers to take further 19 days of strike action

Royal Mail workers are to hold a further 19 days of strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The action will be spread across October and November impacting the build-up to Christmas.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced the latest round of strikes was supported by 93.5 per cent of its members.

Walkouts will be a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group’s network, the CWU said.

We have just announced a further 19 days of strike action across Royal Mail Group in the lead up to Christmas. It’s now or never to save the Royal Mail. Our members are going to need you more than ever. RT if you back them. #StandByYourPost — The CWU (@CWUnews) September 27, 2022

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said the announcement matches ‘the level of anger’ members feel at the way Royal Mail has treated them, reports The Metro.

He said: ‘These are the same people that have kept the country connected and returned Royal Mail Group to record profit.’

‘Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide to every household and business in the UK.

‘We call on everyone to stand with their local postal worker.

‘If Royal Mail Group are allowed to get away with this then it sends a green light to every rogue big business in the UK.

‘We will not stand by and see the Royal Mail Group become the next P&O but we need your backing to win.’

