Royal Mail set to cut 6,000 jobs in face of £350m losses

Royal Mail has announced plans to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs by next August in a bid to reduce its costs.

In a trading update this morning parent group International Distribution Services warned it expects its full-year losses to hit £350million.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: “This is a very sad day. I regret that we are announcing these job losses.”

“We will do all we can to avoid compulsory redundancies and support everyone affected.”

“We have announced today losses of £219 million in the first half of the year. Each strike day weakens our financial situation.”

“The CWU’s decision to choose damaging strike action over resolution regrettably increases the risk of further headcount reductions.”

The trading statement says : “The position of Royal Mail has deteriorated due to a combination of the impact of the industrial dispute, an inability to deliver the joint productivity improvements” to which it had “agreed” with The Communication Workers Union (CWU).