Royal Mail last posting dates for Christmas

The Royal Mail is reminding people of the critical last posting dates to ensure that Christmas mail arrives on time.

With a busy December period well underway, the postal service advises customers to prepare their cards, letters, and parcels for sending before the cut-off dates.

For those using 2nd Class mail, the last recommended posting date is Monday, 18 December.

Customers opting for 1st Class mail should send their items by Wednesday, 20 December.

These dates are set to help manage the increased volume of mail during the Christmas period, a time when Royal Mail handles about twice the typical monthly volume of mail and parcels.

For those who may miss these deadlines, Royal Mail offers two Special Delivery products.

The 'Special Delivery Guaranteed' service is available until Thursday, 21 December, and for those requiring delivery on a Saturday, the Special Delivery Guaranteed (guaranteed Saturday delivery) is an option until Friday, 22 December, albeit with an additional fee.

The tradition of urging customers to post early for Christmas is not new.

Royal Mail has been running this campaign since the 1800s, aiming to spread the workload and ensure timely delivery during the holiday rush.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, emphasises the importance of this practice: "Christmas is the busiest time of year for Royal Mail… As we do every year, we encourage people to post early to help us spread the workload in the run up to Christmas."

Royal Mail also provides practical tips for customers to help ensure their mail reaches its destination safely and on time.

Writing the full address clearly, including the full postcode, and ensuring the correct postage amount are crucial steps.

Customers are also advised to include a return address.

More detailed information on Christmas posting can be found on the Royal Mail website.

