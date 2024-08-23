RoSPA warns of increased road and water risks this Bank Holiday

With the August Bank Holiday now underway, thousands across the UK are taking to the roads for trips and enjoying outdoor water activities.

However, safety experts at The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) are urging the public to remain vigilant, as this period historically sees a spike in road and water-related casualties.

Data from the Department for Transport and the Water Incident Database (WAID) reveals a worrying trend. August typically records over 350 more road casualties than the monthly average, with men disproportionately affected.

Last year alone, men accounted for 75% of fatalities and 61% of all casualties on the roads. In water-based incidents, the statistics are even more stark—83% of those involved in water accidents over the past decade were male.

Caitlin Ann Taylor, RoSPA’s Road Safety Manager, emphasized the importance of road safety as more drivers take to the roads this weekend.

“As we approach the summer bank holiday, it’s crucial to remember that safe driving isn’t just about reaching your destination—it’s about protecting yourself, your passengers, and everyone else on the road,” she advised.

Caitlin continued, “Whether you’re heading off on a long journey or just popping out, take your time, stay alert, and make safety your top priority. With more road users out and about, including cyclists and motorcyclists, it’s vital to stay vigilant and share the road responsibly.”

To help drivers navigate the busy holiday weekend safely, Taylor offered several practical tips:

Plan your journey in advance to avoid last-minute rushes.

Keep a close eye on your speed, particularly in areas with heavy traffic.

Check coolant levels and tyre pressure, especially in hot weather.

Stay hydrated but avoid consuming alcohol if driving.

Never leave children or pets unattended in a car, even for a short period.

As for water safety, Carlene McAvoy, Senior Policy Manager at RoSPA, highlighted the need to follow the Water Safety Code, particularly during the summer months when the weather is warmer, and waterways are more inviting.

“We urge everyone to follow the Water Safety Code, especially during busy weekends and hot weather,” Carleney stated.

She recommended always swimming in lifeguarded areas, staying within designated zones, and never entering the water alone. “Even on warm days, be mindful of cold water shock, and avoid consuming alcohol before swimming,” Carlene added.

Additionally, she advised those venturing into wild or open water to check weather and tide conditions beforehand and to wait for calmer seas if conditions are rough. For watersports, Carlene emphasised the importance of using proper safety gear and listening to your body.

“If you feel tired, swim to shore; if short of breath, float until you’re in control, then swim to safety,” she recommended.

RoSPA’s call to action is clear: by adhering to these safety guidelines, the public can enjoy the bank holiday weekend without falling victim to preventable accidents. For further information on staying safe on the roads this summer, RoSPA has published a detailed guide available on their website.

To learn more about road safety during the summer months, visit RoSPA’s News & Views.