Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

If you spot any roadworks or anything transport-related you would like to share – get in touch here: ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News