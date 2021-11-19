Road resurfacing work set to get underway next week on main road into Caerwys

Four days of road closures will begin next week on the main road into Caerwys as essential resurfacing work gets underway.

The B5122 will be closed from the A55 Caerwys interchange to St Michaels Drive between 8.30am and 5pm on Friday, 26 November.

There’s no work scheduled for the weekend but contractors will resume resurfacing operations on Monday through to Wednesday, again the road will be closed between 8.30am and 5pm on those days.

During the evenings the road will reopen but with a 10mph restriction in place.

Flintshire council has said: “To allow for surfacing works to be undertaken the B5122 will be closed from the A55 Caerwys interchange to its junction with St Michaels Drive for the following periods.”

-Friday 26 November 8.30am and 5pm

-Monday 29 November 8.30am and 5pm

-Tuesday 30 November 8.30am and 5pm

-Wednesday 1 December 8.30am and 5pm

“During this period overnight (5.01pm to 8.29am) B5122 will return to normal two way traffic under a 10 mph speed restriction.”

“The closure will be in place to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation during these works and assure you that we will work closely with you to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum.”

“Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire County Council; Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.”

A 12-mile (19.2) diversion route taking around 22 minutes will be in place during the closures.