Posted: Tue 15th Nov 2022

Updated: Tue 15th Nov

Road resurfacing work set to begin in Buckley on Saturday

Contractors working for Flintshire Council will begin four days of road resurfacing work in Buckley on Saturday, 19 November.

The council has secured funding to carry out the work on a 120-metre section of Mill Lane between the A549 Traffic Signals and the junction to Linthorpe Road.

A road closure and a signed diversion route will be in place on the following dates and times, weather permitting:

  • Saturday 19 November and Sunday 20 November between 08:00 and 18:00 hrs.
  • Monday 21 November and Tuesday 22 November between 09.30 and 15.00 hrs.

The council says: “Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

“The Council and our contractor Tarmac Trading Ltd apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”

  • Council launching survey on 20mph speed limits to “understand views and opinions of all households” in Buckley
  • Police appeal for help finding Wirral man with links to North Wales wanted on a recall to prison
  • Caged Jack Russell left to starve in a Flintshire ‘drugs home’ enjoys new life on Welsh island


