Road Policing and Serious Organised Crime Strategies come under PCC scrutiny

In a recent strategic Executive Board meeting, the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) of North Wales Police conducted a thorough review of the region's Roads Policing team and the Force's approach to Serious and Organised Crime.

The assessment, part of the PCC's ongoing scrutiny of North Wales Police, aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of current strategies and identify areas for improvement in public safety and law enforcement efficiency.

The review encompassed various aspects of road safety, including data on fatal and serious injury collisions, the age groups of drivers involved, and the Force's preventive measures.

The vital role of Family Liaison Officers, who work with families after fatal collisions, was discussed, along with the Force's education and awareness initiatives for the public.

The enforcement of offences linked to the 'Fatal 5' – key factors leading to collisions, such as speeding and mobile phone use while driving – was examined. This included a focus on the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to combat crime on the roads.

In response to the recent His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report on Serious Organised Crime (SOC), which found North Wales Police's response to be "inadequate," the Force's initiatives were critically evaluated.

This evaluation covered the Force's understanding and recording of emerging threats, training local policing teams, increasing proactive efforts across North Wales, and collaborating with local partners on the Clear Hold Build initiative.

This initiative is designed to build community resilience, improve confidence and trust in the police, and create safer living environments.

PCC Andy Dunbobbin stressed the significance of these areas in the Police and Crime Plan.

He highlighted the Force's focus on enhancing road safety in North Wales through operations against dangerous driving and the use of ANPR technology to target criminal activities, such as County Lines gangs.

Addressing the HMICFRS report on SOC, Mr. Dunbobbin acknowledged the grading's disappointment but underscored the measures taken by the Chief Constable to address the issues.

He expressed keen interest in the Force's plans to improve training around SOC, resource allocation for tackling it at local levels, and the next steps for the Clear, Hold, Build initiative.

Mr. Dunbobbin stated: "As PCC, I want to reassure the public that I will continue to scrutinise the Force's response and work closely with the Chief Constable to support ongoing work. North Wales Police is part of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, and it was reassuring to see HMIC grade the Unit as outstanding."

Residents can learn more about the Strategic Executive Board and read minutes of past meetings on the OPCC website here: Scrutiny of Policing Services | Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner North Wales (northwales-pcc.gov.uk)