Update: Chester Road between Aviation Park and Manor Lane back open following earlier accident

Update: Chester Road between Aviation Park and Manor Lane is back open following the earlier accident and closure.

Earlier Report: The main road which runs past Hawarden Aviation Park is currently closed due to an ‘accident.’

The B5129 has been closed from the Sandycroft roundabout to the entrance of the aviation park.

A local traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to accident on B5129 Chester Road between Aviation Park and Manor Lane.”

Police are yet to give any details on the closure.