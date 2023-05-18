RNLI seeks fundraisers for a summer along the North Wales coast
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is on the lookout for engaging individuals ready to take on the rewarding challenge of face-to-face fundraising.
These crucial roles play a part in the charity’s lifesaving efforts across North Wales.
The RNLI, well-known for its work in saving lives at sea, provides an opportunity to work in scenic locations around the North Wales coast, including Anglesey.
The role offers flexible working hours, competitive pay rates, and the chance to develop invaluable skills.
Lucy Hampson, Senior Face-to-Face Fundraising Manager at the RNLI, emphasises the importance of the role and the type of individuals they’re looking for.
“Our face-to-face fundraisers help thousands of people every year, delivering lifesaving safety messaging to help people enjoy the coast safely,” Hampson said.
She added, “The role is perfect for anyone friendly, energetic, and able to talk to anyone. We provide full, high-quality training to ensure that all our fundraisers feel confident and capable of being a lifesaving ambassador. I’d encourage anyone, regardless of your current career, to take up the challenge and apply for a face-to-face fundraising role.”
Those selected will act as RNLI ambassadors, sharing safety messages and encouraging new supporters to donate to the charity. The role not only allows one to contribute to a noble cause but also provides an opportunity to interact with a variety of people, all while enjoying the stunning Welsh coastline.
A range of vacancies from part-time to full-time are now available.
For those interested in this unique opportunity to contribute to a lifesaving cause, visit RNLI.org/FundraiserJobs to apply or learn more about the role. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
