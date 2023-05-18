Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th May 2023

RNLI seeks fundraisers for a summer along the North Wales coast

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is on the lookout for engaging individuals ready to take on the rewarding challenge of face-to-face fundraising. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These crucial roles play a part in the charity’s lifesaving efforts across North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RNLI, well-known for its work in saving lives at sea, provides an opportunity to work in scenic locations around the North Wales coast, including Anglesey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The role offers flexible working hours, competitive pay rates, and the chance to develop invaluable skills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lucy Hampson, Senior Face-to-Face Fundraising Manager at the RNLI, emphasises the importance of the role and the type of individuals they’re looking for. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our face-to-face fundraisers help thousands of people every year, delivering lifesaving safety messaging to help people enjoy the coast safely,” Hampson said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She added, “The role is perfect for anyone friendly, energetic, and able to talk to anyone. We provide full, high-quality training to ensure that all our fundraisers feel confident and capable of being a lifesaving ambassador. I’d encourage anyone, regardless of your current career, to take up the challenge and apply for a face-to-face fundraising role.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those selected will act as RNLI ambassadors, sharing safety messages and encouraging new supporters to donate to the charity. The role not only allows one to contribute to a noble cause but also provides an opportunity to interact with a variety of people, all while enjoying the stunning Welsh coastline. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A range of vacancies from part-time to full-time are now available. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those interested in this unique opportunity to contribute to a lifesaving cause, visit RNLI.org/FundraiserJobs to apply or learn more about the role. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Making a bee-line for sustainability at Tata Shotton
  • Toyota and Tata donate life-saving defibrillators for public use across Deeside Industrial Park
  • Flintshire Council chiefs explain reasons for authority’s spending on agency staff.

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Making a bee-line for sustainability at Tata Shotton

    News

    Toyota and Tata donate life-saving defibrillators for public use across Deeside Industrial Park

    News

    Flintshire Council chiefs explain reasons for authority’s spending on agency staff.

    News

    North Flintshire Police officers praised after life-saving CPR effort

    News

    Flintshire’s Oil Monster acquired by industry specialist Slicker Recycling

    News

    Updated: Air ambulance lands in Shotton following ‘medical emergency’

    News

    Boss of Deeside based Iceland reaches summit of Everest in charity climb

    News

    Welsh Water ‘very sorry’ for sewage spills and announces £2.24 billion environmental investment

    News

    No sign of easing in cost of living crisis across Wales, says Citizens Advice Cymru

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn