Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 22nd May 2022

Updated: Sun 22nd May

River Dee: Lifeboat and Coastguard scrambled to reports of boat with three on board in difficulty

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Lifeboat and a volunteer Coastguard rescue team were scrambled on Saturday to reports of a boat, with three people on board, in difficulty on the River Dee.

The first call came in to Flint Coastguard who were alerted to the incident near Greenfield at 4.41pm yesterday.

Flint Lifeboat crew were placed to “immediate readiness” just before 5.50pm and made their way to Greenfield Docks.

In the meantime, another vessel came to the boat’s aide and towed it back to the dock where Coastguard officers gave “safety advice” to the occupants. 

A Flint Lifeboat spokesperson said: “Flint RNLI was placed to immediate readiness by UK coastguard at 5:47pm on Saturday 21 May.”

“Flint lifeboat was taken by road to stand by at Greenfield Docks after reports that a vessel with three people on board was in difficulty.”

“Another local vessel had already established a tow and both vessels safely returned to Greenfield Docks to awaiting Flint Coastguard Rescue Officers.”

“UK Coastguard updated and the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.”

Flint Coastguard said in a statement: “The team paged by UK Coastguard to attend Greenfield Dock to reports of a vessel with 3 people on board in difficulty.”

“On scene, vessel located. The casualty vessel was towed back to the dock by a friend and safety advice was given.”

“As a result, the team stood down.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire council ‘confident’ families fleeing Ukraine war will feel ‘safe and supported’ in the county

News

Praise for PD Guinness after finding man in need if urgent help

News

Do your bit to stop the spread of these aggressive alien invaders damaging the banks of the River Dee

News

“We must support our precious wildlife,” public urged to let grass and wildflowers grow to boost biodiversity

News

Theatr Clwyd – rib-tickling comedy events taking place this June

News

Over 60% of people with dementia in Wales battle symptoms for a year before being diagnosed

News

Hawarden: Deeside Round Table set to hold its first ever Classic Car & Motor Show

News

Flint Coastguard join huge emergency service response as person rescued from water near Runcorn Bridge

News

Connah’s Quay: Join RNLI Flint Lifeboat crew for the “Big Mayday Dee Day Family Cycle Ride”

News





Read 417,455 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn