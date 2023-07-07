“Rightful recognition” for Flint Community Champion Tracey Deans

A Flint-based employee has received a Community Champion award In recognition of her incredible work supporting fellow employees and with numerous charities across the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Member of the Senedd for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn presented Tracey Deans, Human Resources Manager from Roberts Manufacturing Ltd, at Polyroof Products Ltd with a Community Champions certificate and badge in her workplace. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hannah Blythyn, MS for Delyn said “It was a pleasure to present Tracey with her Community Champion Award in rightful recognition of her work contributing to charities in the area alongside spearheading various initiatives in her workplace, including mental health support, counselling and other much-valued employee support packages. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Tracey is also fundamental in making sure that my annual Christmas Cheer Box initiative is able to reach more families year after year and I’m personally very appreciative of all that she does to make this a success.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In May 2023, Tracey and her colleague Marc Gunther were nominated to attend the Royal Garden Party by the Delyn MS in acknowledgement of the part they played in the Christmas Cheer Box initiative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nick Roberts, Managing Director at The Roberts Group nominated Tracey for the award and said “Tracey’s willingness to go over and above in her work is well known and its good for her to get this recognition. There is a wonderful team behind Tracey too who also deserve recognition without which we would not have had so many successful initiatives having a positive impact on employees and our local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tracey Deans said, “I am blown away by this award, it has come as a welcome surprise and the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace is something I will always remember and treasure!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Community Champions initiative highlights some of the individuals, groups and businesses who are making a real difference in supporting others and their communities ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

by going above and beyond in their daily work / lives and help them receive due recognition. You can nominate a Community Champion via Hannah Blythyn’s website at www.hannahblythyn.wales/community-champion-nomination ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

