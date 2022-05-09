Revised visiting guidelines released for maternity and neonatal services in Wales

Revised guidance for visiting maternity and neonatal services in hospitals across Wales has been released today.

The advice, which is “designed to support local services when planning and implementing their visiting / access arrangements for maternity and neonatal services”, came into force today (Monday 9 May).

It supersedes the guidance previously published in June 2021.

The guidelines continue to highlight the importance of a nominated partner for pregnant women.

A nominated partner supporting a woman during hospital visits and parents/primary care givers are partners in care, including neonatal settings, and as such should never be considered as visitors, but continue to be categorised as essential visitors.

However no more than one nominated partner / parent will be able to visit at any one time, with appointment systems in place to “promote fair and equitable access.”

It is expected that all nominated partners and parents will follow required infection prevention and control measures including hand washing, mask wearing and providing honest response to triage of symptoms when in clinical settings.

The steps outlined in the guidance will be kept under regular review subject to the levels of coronavirus within the community.

Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of pregnant women, birthing people and their babies and the staff in maternity and neonatal units and in the community is crucial and remains our absolute priority.

“I continue to expect all requests for visiting in healthcare settings to be treated with compassion and empathy whilst ensuring the patient’s best interests are met and local risk assessment processes are followed.

“The guidance being published today continues to categorise a nominated partner supporting a woman during hospital visits as an essential visitor. Equally parents/primary care givers are partners in neonatal care, and as such should never be considered as visitors to neonatal units and must also be considered essential to their baby’s health and wellbeing.

“The guidance spells out the key principles we can expect to be followed in every health board in Wales to ensure pregnant mothers and babies receive an equity of experience wherever they receive their care.

“There are no other amendments to the main hospital visiting guidance nor the accompanying supplementary statement.”

The full guidance can be found on the Welsh Government website here.