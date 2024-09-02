Revised plans submitted for eight apartments in Hawarden

Plans have been submitted which could see eight apartments built on an area of overgrown land in Hawarden.

Russell White has applied to create a two-storey building containing one and two-bedroom apartments at a site on the corner of The Highway and Station Lane.

It follows previous proposals to construct nine apartments on the same plot, which is also home to a vacant warehouse, being refused by Flintshire Council in September 2022.

The decision was taken after planning officials raised concerns over the density of the development and the lack of a safe access point for vehicles.

Mr White has now resubmitted the plans after making changes in a bid to gain permission.

It comes after agents acting on his behalf said it would help to improve the appearance of the site.

In a planning statement entered with the local authority, they said: “The proposal is seeking to create a residential development comprising of eight apartments with associated parking and outdoor amenity space on land known as 92 The Highway, Hawarden.

“The site currently comprises of overgrown vegetation and provides a negative impact on residential amenity in its current form, both off the Highway and Station Lane.

“The proposal will create a two-storey building of architectural merit, whilst providing eight residential apartments of both one-bedroom and two-bedroom to provide those smaller dwellings in the locality.

“The building has been designed and orientated to minimise impact on neighbouring residential dwellings and commercial premises either side of the vacant plot.

“The proposal allows for an appropriate volume of residential development, whilst utilising and making best and efficient use of brownfield land without overdeveloping the area.”

According to the proposals, a car park containing seven spaces will be built to serve the apartments.

Access for vehicles would be provided via Station Lane with plans also included for a bike storage area.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter