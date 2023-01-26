Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Jan 2023

Posted: Thu 26th Jan 2023

Residents in parts of Flintshire are currently without electricity following a power cut

Residents in parts of Flintshire are currently without electricity following a power cut. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Holywell’s CH8 postcode area has been hit by the cut at around 10am. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

But fear not, as energy company SP Energy Networks have assured residents that they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company’s control centre is attempting to remotely restore power while also dispatching engineers to the area to fix the fault. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The estimated time for power to be fully restored is set for noon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Updates on the situation can be found on the company’s website, www.spenergynetworks.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their patience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Postcodes affected: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

CH87AQ, CH87AS, CH87AT, CH87AU, CH87AX, CH87AY, CH87AZ, CH87BA, CH87BD, CH87BE, CH87BG, CH87BH, CH87BJ, CH87BL, CH87BN, CH87BP, CH87BQ, CH87BR, CH87BS, CH87BT, CH87BU, CH87BW, CH87BX, CH87BY, CH87BZ, CH87DP, CH87DU, CH87EA, CH87EB, CH87ED, CH87EG, CH87EW, CH87EX, CH87EZ, CH87HA, CH87HB, CH87HH, CH87HL, CH87HP, CH87HU, CH87HX, CH87QB, CH87SF, CH87UH, CH88HU ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

