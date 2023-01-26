Residents in parts of Flintshire are currently without electricity following a power cut

Holywell's CH8 postcode area has been hit by the cut at around 10am.

But fear not, as energy company SP Energy Networks have assured residents that they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

⚡We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #CH8 #HOLYWELL. Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience.🔦 pic.twitter.com/X7qfCw3OBi — SP Energy Networks (@SPEnergyNetwork) January 26, 2023

The company's control centre is attempting to remotely restore power while also dispatching engineers to the area to fix the fault.

The estimated time for power to be fully restored is set for noon.

Updates on the situation can be found on the company's website, www.spenergynetworks.co.uk.

The company apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their patience.

Postcodes affected:

CH87AQ, CH87AS, CH87AT, CH87AU, CH87AX, CH87AY, CH87AZ, CH87BA, CH87BD, CH87BE, CH87BG, CH87BH, CH87BJ, CH87BL, CH87BN, CH87BP, CH87BQ, CH87BR, CH87BS, CH87BT, CH87BU, CH87BW, CH87BX, CH87BY, CH87BZ, CH87DP, CH87DU, CH87EA, CH87EB, CH87ED, CH87EG, CH87EW, CH87EX, CH87EZ, CH87HA, CH87HB, CH87HH, CH87HL, CH87HP, CH87HU, CH87HX, CH87QB, CH87SF, CH87UH, CH88HU

