Posted: Wed 15th Mar 2023

Residents in Flintshire and Denbighshire asked for views on 10-year plan for managed forests

People who visit or use Natural Resources Wales (NRW) managed forests in parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire are being asked to give their views on a plan to manage local forestry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

NRW – which manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate – is holding a public consultation to provide residents with the opportunity to influence the future management of the forests for the next 10 years and beyond. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plan includes seven forest blocks with a total area of 749 hectares, most of which are within 4km to the A494 road. Coed Moel Famau is the largest block at 428 ha, which lies on the upland spine of the Clwydian Range roughly halfway between Ruthin and Mold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

NRW’s plan would see the removal of larch and increase the diversity of tree species to make forests more resilient to pests and diseases. The plan also aims to maintain a sustainable supply of timber production, and to increase the amount of broadleaved woodland areas to support local biodiversity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

NRW officers will be hosting a drop-in session for residents to ask questions about the plan at Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd Village Hall on 27 March between 3pm and 7:15pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aiden Cooke, Senior Forest Operations Officer for NRW said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We want to make sure that the forests we manage are places for people to play, relax and to make a living in. We also want to achieve that while protecting wildlife and the local environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We want people who spend time in these forests to give us their views on our plan to make sure it’s benefiting the area. We urge people to attend the drop-in session if they would like to discuss the plans before responding to the consultation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plans can be read and responded to by visiting NRW’s consultation website on: https://bit.ly/RuthinFRP. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alternatively, people can call 0300 065 3000 and ask to speak with NRW officers responsible for the consultation. From there they will be able to send out hard copies of the documents on request. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

People who want to send feedback by post can send it to: Ruthin Forest Resource Plan, Natural Resources Wales, Clawdd Newydd, Ruthin, Denbighshire, LL15 2NL. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All feedback and questions will need to be returned by 14 April 2023 at the latest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


